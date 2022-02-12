Bronte made the 10-foot long desk out of a slab of butcher block and IKEA drawers.
A yellow volume in the middle of the primary bedroom contains the en suite bathroom.
The primary bathroom features a Badeloft tub and Brizo fixtures. “It’s nice to let the desert breezes blow through the house,” says Heather, “especially after a summer monsoon, when the smell of creosote blankets the desert.”
In the living room, a wooden sculpture by local artist Dan John Anderson sits in front of a Mags sectional from Hay.
San Francisco transplants Heather Day and Chase McBride worked with Bay Area architect Ryan Leidner to create a striking rectilinear home in the California desert.
Luisa sits at an inflection point in the plan, which connects four modules—one for each family member plus one for the common areas—in zigzag fashion down a sloping site.
“We’re either cooking, sitting around the bar at the island, or at the table in the living area by the fire. It’s all very, very snug,” says Onur.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
A sink station on the southern side helps for cleanup and ceramic making.
“I’m in love with the round window, the transparency of the ceiling, and the smell of wood and paint that’s always present," she says. "The space inspires me every day.”
Integrated shelving provides ample storage along one wall.