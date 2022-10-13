A brochure promotes the benefits of the modular housing offered in Ridgewood, the subdivision that Ralph and Mary Jane Fournier designed in Crestwood, Missouri. Image courtesy of Maryville University.
Another sketch by Ralph Fournier for the Ridgewood neighbofhood. Image courtesy of Maryville University.
Ralph Fournier outside Graham Chapel on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, 1949. Image courtesy of Maryville University.
Another page of the brochure. Image courtesy of Maryville University.
A Ralph Fournier sketch of the "Ridgewood House," a prototype that he and his wife, Mary Jane, designed for the subdivision of the same name in Crestwood, Missouri, near St. Louis. Image courtesy of Maryville University.