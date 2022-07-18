The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The living and kitchen spaces flow together, framed by wood cabinetry, terrazzo, and abundant greenery.
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
Inspired by Greek diners, the nook gets the best views of the San Rafael hillside.
Singita
Clear Oaks Residence is nearly hidden by the landscape, which makes this home a true retreat from the hubbub of the city. A Genesis GV80 sits surrounded by lush landscaping.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
entrance
Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
In the family's porch, a natural reed canopy provides protection from the sun. The grounds are covered with gravel.