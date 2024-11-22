Point Richmond occupies an island on the eastern shore of San Francisco Bay. Now linked to the mainland by a tunnel, the hilly neighborhood retains a secluded, village-like feel.
Seen from the mezzanine, the prow-shaped front reflects Brooks’s shipbuilding sensibility, also evident in the home’s built-in furnishings and nautical lookout spaces.
According to the realtor, the living room’s sunken conversation pit featured in Dwell’s inaugural issue has been temporarily covered with a floor for the sale. The home otherwise retains its original design features.
Set on a 6,500-square-foot waterfront lot in Point Richmond, California, Lumiere House was designed and built by Walter Thomas Brooks for his family. Terraced gardens, mature trees, and water features surround the home.
Topped with a crow’s nest and decked out with wooden built-ins, the Lumiere House is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1972.
The single-story residence has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, a flexible family room or office, and a detached two-car garage with a custom glass door.
The living room has one of the home’s two wood-burning stone fireplaces and direct access to the garden.
Nearly every major room looks onto the surrounding gardens, terraces, and mature landscaping.
In the Philadelphia suburbs, this 1957 home by Carlos Joseph Alvaré has 10-foot walls of glass, exposed Douglas fir beams, fieldstone facades, and a lush, Japanese-inspired garden.
The facade is made of raw concrete gridded with blue glass joints.