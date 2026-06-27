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Collection by Bijan Zoughi

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View 66 Photos
Office looking toward courtyard
Office looking toward courtyard
Art studio looking out to courtyard
Art studio looking out to courtyard
Primary bathroom tub looking toward outdoor shower
Primary bathroom tub looking toward outdoor shower
Family room fireplace
Family room fireplace
Cove room wrap around windows and deck
Cove room wrap around windows and deck
Cove room looking toward river
Cove room looking toward river
Cove room looking toward cove
Cove room looking toward cove
Entry hallway looking toward courtyard
Entry hallway looking toward courtyard
Primary bedroom and art studio/ dojo building
Primary bedroom and art studio/ dojo building
Cove room looking toward cove
Cove room looking toward cove
River side of house showing cove room and primary bedroom
River side of house showing cove room and primary bedroom
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
River side courtyard
River side courtyard
Outdoor shower
Outdoor shower
Art studio and dojo courtyard
Art studio and dojo courtyard
Cove room overhang and deck looking up river
Cove room overhang and deck looking up river
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
Cove room looking west at sunset
Cove room looking west at sunset
Front entry courtyard at dusk
Front entry courtyard at dusk

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