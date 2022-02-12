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Collection by Kerstin Walz

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While getting budget estimates from contractors is crucial, it’s also important to remember that the final cost for a project may fluctuate due to unforeseen developments or changing needs. For lawyer Paul Andersson, the cost of renovating his tiny New York apartment rose from $150,000 to $250,000 during the process, mostly due to the addition of a pivoting wall system.
While getting budget estimates from contractors is crucial, it’s also important to remember that the final cost for a project may fluctuate due to unforeseen developments or changing needs. For lawyer Paul Andersson, the cost of renovating his tiny New York apartment rose from $150,000 to $250,000 during the process, mostly due to the addition of a pivoting wall system.
Artwork, surf boards, patterned bedding, and a textured cane headboard keep the otherwise all-white palette from feeling clinical.
Artwork, surf boards, patterned bedding, and a textured cane headboard keep the otherwise all-white palette from feeling clinical.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
An elegant built-in shelf lies above the bed.
An elegant built-in shelf lies above the bed.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Built-in shelving provides ample storage in this project.
Built-in shelving provides ample storage in this project.
Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The art studio space contains a writing desk and plenty of storage via built-in maple shelving, also by Island Custom Woodworks. T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he studio has turned out to be the perfect guest space—a little motel-style room,
The art studio space contains a writing desk and plenty of storage via built-in maple shelving, also by Island Custom Woodworks. T

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