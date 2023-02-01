Dwell House
View
10
Photos
Sitting on small caster wheels, the studio is as movable as an automobile, while also giving the structure a greater sense of lightness and shadow.
From inside, the combination of window and clerestory reads as one transparent view.
The angled placement of the studio's lone eye-level window is one of its many subtle design details.
The studio was designed without a traditional top plate between the walls and ceiling, to emphasize the floating-roof effect and make the clerestories as unobstructed as possible.
Opposite Tim's workstation is a stand-up drafting table and model-building area, which comes with a view of the back yard.
The project mixes different grades of plywood as a demonstration for Tim and his architectural clients.
Sitting beside the couple's home, the Light Ribbon studio complements its lone traditional window with the project's namesake architectural feature: acrylic clerestories.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
