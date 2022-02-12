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Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Lisa furnished the house with objects she previously had and secondhand finds, like a chair she purchased at a yard sale in town and a wood table she found on the side of a road in Switzerland.
Lisa furnished the house with objects she previously had and secondhand finds, like a chair she purchased at a yard sale in town and a wood table she found on the side of a road in Switzerland.
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
“There’s almost a Japanese calm and serenity when you come into the house,” Vici says.
“There’s almost a Japanese calm and serenity when you come into the house,” Vici says.
The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
Space4Architecture kept the original ceiling height in the dining room to create more intimacy. Sardinas found the dining chairs at a local vintage shop, the Aldus dining table is from Fritz Hansen, and the pendant light is from A1Nordic, a vintage storefront on Etsy. The wall sconce is by Brendan Ravenhill.
Space4Architecture kept the original ceiling height in the dining room to create more intimacy. Sardinas found the dining chairs at a local vintage shop, the Aldus dining table is from Fritz Hansen, and the pendant light is from A1Nordic, a vintage storefront on Etsy. The wall sconce is by Brendan Ravenhill.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
One of the first projects on the property was a shed for storage.
One of the first projects on the property was a shed for storage.
The family relaxes in the home’s new foyer
The family relaxes in the home’s new foyer
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
The new downstairs bathroom is brightened by two lighter-shade tiles.
The new downstairs bathroom is brightened by two lighter-shade tiles.
The double vanity in the middle of the upstairs family bathroom helps everyone get ready in the morning without traffic jams.
The double vanity in the middle of the upstairs family bathroom helps everyone get ready in the morning without traffic jams.
In what architect Michael Howells calls a family bathroom, the toilet, vanities and bath/shower are all divided by pocket doors.
In what architect Michael Howells calls a family bathroom, the toilet, vanities and bath/shower are all divided by pocket doors.
After living for years in an ornate, restored Victorian home, Nigel and Jane opted for minimal details. “For the windows, we wanted something clean, no trim… just a plaster-work finish,” says Nigel.
After living for years in an ornate, restored Victorian home, Nigel and Jane opted for minimal details. “For the windows, we wanted something clean, no trim… just a plaster-work finish,” says Nigel.

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