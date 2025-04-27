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Collection by Nicholas Bratt

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The living room pairs a vaulted wood ceiling with a grounding wall of Mount Adams stone.
The living room pairs a vaulted wood ceiling with a grounding wall of Mount Adams stone.
Nestled within a hillside lot, the home balances privacy and landscape views.
Nestled within a hillside lot, the home balances privacy and landscape views.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
London-based firm Turner Architects recovered this brick-clad Georgian row house from a sad state of disrepair. The three-story residence retains its original arrangement of rooms, with studies, bedrooms, and bathrooms located on the upper levels, and the common areas below. On the ground level, the architects built out a low-slung, 45-foot-long extension with new dining, living, and kitchen spaces. The addition features a retractable wall of windows that opens to the garden at the rear, and is topped with a green roof.
London-based firm Turner Architects recovered this brick-clad Georgian row house from a sad state of disrepair. The three-story residence retains its original arrangement of rooms, with studies, bedrooms, and bathrooms located on the upper levels, and the common areas below. On the ground level, the architects built out a low-slung, 45-foot-long extension with new dining, living, and kitchen spaces. The addition features a retractable wall of windows that opens to the garden at the rear, and is topped with a green roof.
Replete with wood finishes, and glazing framed to match, the extension takes inspiration from Dutch courtyard paintings by "establishing monastic spaces that open to landscape and sky,
Replete with wood finishes, and glazing framed to match, the extension takes inspiration from Dutch courtyard paintings by "establishing monastic spaces that open to landscape and sky,

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