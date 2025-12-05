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Collection by Ina Lopez

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House in No Man’s Land floor plan
House in No Man’s Land floor plan
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
An opposite view of the courtyard and the brick screen bordering the upstairs walkway.
An opposite view of the courtyard and the brick screen bordering the upstairs walkway.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.