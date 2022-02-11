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Collection by Annmarie Bascio

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The original kitchen layout was kept, as were the Shaker cabinets. Pruskin Hardware supplied the new pulls and knobs.
The original kitchen layout was kept, as were the Shaker cabinets. Pruskin Hardware supplied the new pulls and knobs.
the island of the kitchen plays with ceramic
the island of the kitchen plays with ceramic
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding &amp; Fabrication.
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding &amp; Fabrication.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
A Nordic chestnut and stone island anchors the kitchen, accented by track lighting.
A Nordic chestnut and stone island anchors the kitchen, accented by track lighting.
The dining room features colorful built-ins.
The dining room features colorful built-ins.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
In the upstairs guest bathroom, a Heritage Tiles pattern designed by Anderson pairs with wainscoting painted in Arsenic and a tub finished in Pink Drab, both from Farrow & Ball.
In the upstairs guest bathroom, a Heritage Tiles pattern designed by Anderson pairs with wainscoting painted in Arsenic and a tub finished in Pink Drab, both from Farrow & Ball.

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