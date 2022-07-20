Last Chance! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
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The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
The new slat wall provides a sense of enclosure for the living room, without separating it from the other rooms. An Article sofa is joined by Burke Decor chairs and a coffee table from 1st Dibs. The credenza is by Naan Furniture, based in Valencia, Spain, and also available on Etsy. The wall sconces are custom from Michelle Boudreau Design.
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