The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
Beneath a skylight, a central staircase with a red railing climbs from the ground-level living areas to the more private upper levels, which have pine flooring. “It’s a softwood,” says architect Sébastien Parent, “but as soon as there’s a little scratch, it’s more beautiful.”
A large covered patio in the backyard offers the family opportunities for outdoor dining.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The backyard features a solar-heated pool.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
View South at Noon Time
New guest house and pool
"We were interested in revealing structure not just as a gesture toward honesty, but as a way to increase the apparent volume of the interior and create warmth without adding decoration,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
The kitchen was expanded by removing dividing walls and extending a peninsula counter to separate it from the dining room.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The compact interior feels more expansive thanks to a streamlined aesthetic of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">soft grays and natural materials </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">applied throughout the apartment. </span>
The pool and surrounding landscape connect the architecture with the wooded park just beyond the yard. “We used the softer textures of ornamental grasses, Japanese maples, and perennial plantings to balance the rectilinear lines of the pool and the house,” says Josh Myers of Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture.
Color-blocked pink walls echo the stair railing.
