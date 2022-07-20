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Collection by Suzannah Bennett

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The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
In the tiered backyard, wooden stairs lead to a large gravel patio area, complete with plenty of outdoor seating space and a concrete fire pit.
In the tiered backyard, wooden stairs lead to a large gravel patio area, complete with plenty of outdoor seating space and a concrete fire pit.
Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.
Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.
The new slat wall provides a sense of enclosure for the living room, without separating it from the other rooms. An Article sofa is joined by Burke Decor chairs and a coffee table from 1st Dibs. The credenza is by Naan Furniture, based in Valencia, Spain, and also available on Etsy. The wall sconces are custom from Michelle Boudreau Design.
The new slat wall provides a sense of enclosure for the living room, without separating it from the other rooms. An Article sofa is joined by Burke Decor chairs and a coffee table from 1st Dibs. The credenza is by Naan Furniture, based in Valencia, Spain, and also available on Etsy. The wall sconces are custom from Michelle Boudreau Design.
A staircase leads to the kitchen, outfitted with Ikea cabinets.
A staircase leads to the kitchen, outfitted with Ikea cabinets.
A wooden grid wall separates the kitchen from the couple’s work area, which features a one-armed sofa and a large paper pendant, both of their design. The family dog, Billie, often gets a smile from Junko for good behavior.
A wooden grid wall separates the kitchen from the couple’s work area, which features a one-armed sofa and a large paper pendant, both of their design. The family dog, Billie, often gets a smile from Junko for good behavior.
A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
In the living room, Daniel sits on a vintage leather De Sede NonStop sofa while Meghan is on one of two Mario Bellini Le Bambole side chairs. The coffee table is a Metafora by Lella and Massimo Vignelli, and the stacking Cassina side table is by Gianfranco Frattini.
In the living room, Daniel sits on a vintage leather De Sede NonStop sofa while Meghan is on one of two Mario Bellini Le Bambole side chairs. The coffee table is a Metafora by Lella and Massimo Vignelli, and the stacking Cassina side table is by Gianfranco Frattini.
The Bauhaus bathroom is named for the tubular pattern on the floor tile.
The Bauhaus bathroom is named for the tubular pattern on the floor tile.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.

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