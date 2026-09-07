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Collection by Melanie McGuigan

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Pole Barn
Pole Barn
Front Door
Front Door
Living Room with View
Living Room with View
View from Deck
View from Deck
Library ladder
Library ladder
Sewing Machine repurposed as guest bath vanity
Sewing Machine repurposed as guest bath vanity
Country Kitchen
Country Kitchen
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,</span>The main areas are typically Nordic with
with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.

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