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m
Collection by
Melanie McGuigan
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42
Photos
Pole Barn
Front Door
Living Room with View
View from Deck
Library ladder
Sewing Machine repurposed as guest bath vanity
Country Kitchen
with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
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