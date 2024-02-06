Favorites
“Working around the two mature trees in the yard was important,” Brian says. “In the summertime, we get a big, beautiful canopy of leaves that provide shade, and in the winter, when the leaves fall, we get a nice amount of sun.” In addition to the trees, zoning requirements—the house could be no larger than 600 square feet or take up more than 30% of the yard—impacted the final design.
Brian designed the house around the two fruit trees in the backyard, which they think are between 80 and 100 years old. "I love to host and really wanted the layout to accommodate large groups of friends without feeling claustrophobic," Melissa says. "I think we achieved this by utilizing our outdoor space so intentionally."