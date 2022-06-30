Favorites
Light is invited into the home through the 75-foot wall of windows in the main living area. Kopel’s favorite part of the home is “the changing quality of light” that “animates the living space” from day to day and season to season. Lucifer architectural lighting and Polk Audio in-wall speakers add understated function.
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.