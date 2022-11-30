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Floor Plan of Dahi Residence by Shin Shin
Floor Plan of Dahi Residence by Shin Shin
In 2023, the couple worked with Valery Augustin of DNA Architecture + Design on a remodel and expansion, adding a total of 460 square feet to the existing footprint of 858 square feet. "One of the things I wanted to do was create more of an entry sequence,
In 2023, the couple worked with Valery Augustin of DNA Architecture + Design on a remodel and expansion, adding a total of 460 square feet to the existing footprint of 858 square feet. "One of the things I wanted to do was create more of an entry sequence,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
“Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,” says homeowner Pedro Logiodice. “You cross a bridge-like passage, and once inside, the sensation is of being a bird soaring above the valley.”
“Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,” says homeowner Pedro Logiodice. “You cross a bridge-like passage, and once inside, the sensation is of being a bird soaring above the valley.”
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
The landscaping is an important part of the project—and is constantly evolving. Jussi-Pekka is currently building an outdoor shower surrounded by wildflowers, and has plans for a greenhouse to grow herbs and vegetables. He is also planning a series of paths winding through the forest.
The landscaping is an important part of the project—and is constantly evolving. Jussi-Pekka is currently building an outdoor shower surrounded by wildflowers, and has plans for a greenhouse to grow herbs and vegetables. He is also planning a series of paths winding through the forest.
Magda and Grzegorz and their dog Lusia in front of the semi-circular window-come-mirror t<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">hat Grzegorz says is his favorite detail in the house: "</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The window has fantastic proportions and provides a great contrast to the trapezoidal wall. Noke's idea to make it half-window-half mirror is brilliant and very magical. The height of the window is perfect as it allows us mainly to see the sky and the greenery. It's very sensual."</span>
hat Grzegorz says is his favorite detail in the house: "
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The popularity of front porches spreads beyond the U.S., as seen these Vancouver, BC, homes.
The popularity of front porches spreads beyond the U.S., as seen these Vancouver, BC, homes.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
Movable slatted-wood panels allow Teresa and Nicolás to control the flow of light as well as the level of privacy from the nearby road. The space between the screen and home acts as a small deck.
Movable slatted-wood panels allow Teresa and Nicolás to control the flow of light as well as the level of privacy from the nearby road. The space between the screen and home acts as a small deck.
The deck is made of pressure-treated pine that’s meant to age naturally and discolor unevenly, depending on how the sun hits it.
The deck is made of pressure-treated pine that’s meant to age naturally and discolor unevenly, depending on how the sun hits it.

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