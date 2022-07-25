“In my next life, I will be a coconut farmer,” says Jacob, who has planted over 50 of the tropical trees on the property. “In 15 years, it will be amazing.”
The latest addition to the Brillhut compound, this outbuilding with its mini-kitchen and bar area provides a second bathroom and has been invaluable for hosting friends.
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
Round skylights allow for nighttime stargazing, while bedside windows provide ocean views at sunrise.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
“You’re never more aware of weather than in that island environment,” says Jacob. “And we’re always trying to define our architecture in relation to its landscape.”
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.