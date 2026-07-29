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Collection by MO

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The custom couch and stairwell were integrated to make the most of the modest space. The ceiling was opened up to expose the original joists and provide as much additional height as possible.
The custom couch and stairwell were integrated to make the most of the modest space. The ceiling was opened up to expose the original joists and provide as much additional height as possible.
Front of the A-frame
Front of the A-frame
Bedroom
Bedroom