The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Neal and Inga Barber built a new home atop the existing foundation of their previous house in Kenmore, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
Before: Edward Brooke owned this fourth-floor unit in a historic building in Old Montreal for several years before commencing a gut remodel. With only three windows on one wall, the entry was dark, with a lower ceiling than the rest of the home.
The corrugations of the siding align with the angle of the roof slope for maximum graphic punch.
The house is supported by concrete walls at the edges of the house, and with steel beams running East to West. This creates a clear span in the house and across the deck.