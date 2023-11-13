Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Quartersawn Design Build
Favorites
View
4
Photos
The thoughtful reconfiguration of the kitchen layout wasn't confined to its boundaries; it extended to enhance the connection between the kitchen and dining room.
A highlight of the project was the introduction of an outdoor dining pergola, acting as a transitional space that seamlessly connected the interior and exterior.
A new kitchen warmed with custom walnut cabinetry, an oversized island, and beautiful tile backsplash.
Share