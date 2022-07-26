SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Megan Costello

Favorites

View 9 Photos
The barbeque island is poured-in-place terrazzo and provides a dramatic cantilever. A fire pit anchors the sundeck while a sunpad creates more space for lounging poolside.
The barbeque island is poured-in-place terrazzo and provides a dramatic cantilever. A fire pit anchors the sundeck while a sunpad creates more space for lounging poolside.
A cantilevered deck made of ipe extends the sundeck over the deep end of the pool.
A cantilevered deck made of ipe extends the sundeck over the deep end of the pool.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
The couple requested deep drawers that would make it easy to store all of their appliances and kitchenware. "We're avid cooks," Janet says.
The couple requested deep drawers that would make it easy to store all of their appliances and kitchenware. "We're avid cooks," Janet says.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,