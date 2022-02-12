In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.
White countertops and simple wood cabinets with hidden hardware give the kitchen a clean and minimalist aesthetic.
Steps lead down from the kitchen to the living room and dining area. Open shelving keeps the spaces connected but distinct.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.