An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Now, there’s a built-in vanity with the same oiled white oak storage at the entry to the main suite.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
The kitchen is marked by a variety of textures that include dark walnut and marble.
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.
Bright and airy, the home channels the sensation of being on the Spanish coast with a touch of wabi sabi.
SF Historic Renovation
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
In the dining area, a one-of-a-kind table with a reclaimed Carrara marble top by NET—themultidisciplinary design firm of architect Alejandro Sticotti, with whom Nicolas works—is surrounded by prototypes of the company’s Board chair. The family dog, China, sits on a floor made of travertine tiles.
The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.
