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Collection by Charles Clabots

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Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
The interior is outfitted with seamless vinyl flooring, handcrafted Italian Lite Ply laminated cabinetry, laminated countertops, and Ultraleather seating areas.
The interior is outfitted with seamless vinyl flooring, handcrafted Italian Lite Ply laminated cabinetry, laminated countertops, and Ultraleather seating areas.
Using another service, Outback Power, Pendl can see how much energy he's drawing from (or sending to) the grid when his 450 watt wind turbine and 800 watts of solar panels are operating. This all being said, the trailer isn't yet fully integrated with smart technoly: climate control and HVAC are still a separate system. "Another nice addition down the road would be to add smart tires to the trailer so that I can monitor and adjust air pressure from afar," Pendl says. "I take the Airstream on some pretty bumpy forest roads—the high desert of Nevada for Burning Man included—and it'd be great to quickly see an adjust tire pressure for better traction."
Using another service, Outback Power, Pendl can see how much energy he's drawing from (or sending to) the grid when his 450 watt wind turbine and 800 watts of solar panels are operating. This all being said, the trailer isn't yet fully integrated with smart technoly: climate control and HVAC are still a separate system. "Another nice addition down the road would be to add smart tires to the trailer so that I can monitor and adjust air pressure from afar," Pendl says. "I take the Airstream on some pretty bumpy forest roads—the high desert of Nevada for Burning Man included—and it'd be great to quickly see an adjust tire pressure for better traction."
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Walls are wrapped in warm wood paneling as you climb the stairs to the second floor. A thin band of clerestory windows lets in additional daylight along the ceiling. “It adds this other element instead of just being supported by the other walls,” Wagner says. “It creates a hovering roofline.”
Walls are wrapped in warm wood paneling as you climb the stairs to the second floor. A thin band of clerestory windows lets in additional daylight along the ceiling. “It adds this other element instead of just being supported by the other walls,” Wagner says. “It creates a hovering roofline.”
Limited windows on the Northwest side of the structure provide privacy and protection from winter winds. Once inside, panoramic views surprise and delight guests.
Limited windows on the Northwest side of the structure provide privacy and protection from winter winds. Once inside, panoramic views surprise and delight guests.
The corrugated, Cor-Ten steel siding has begun to develop a patina. “We considered painted steel also,” says Wagner, “but Cor-Ten will last longer and it gives that nice, rusty
The corrugated, Cor-Ten steel siding has begun to develop a patina. “We considered painted steel also,” says Wagner, “but Cor-Ten will last longer and it gives that nice, rusty
The four-season cabins are quiet and restorative in any weather. “It’s not near the town or highways, so at night it’s just perfect — very quiet. Our neighbors are either hunting land or farms, so there’s no light or sound pollution,” Jeff says. “During harvest season, you may hear the low grown of the combine. That sound travels five miles.”
The four-season cabins are quiet and restorative in any weather. “It’s not near the town or highways, so at night it’s just perfect — very quiet. Our neighbors are either hunting land or farms, so there’s no light or sound pollution,” Jeff says. “During harvest season, you may hear the low grown of the combine. That sound travels five miles.”
The 820-square-foot Metal Lark Tower is the first cabin to open at Nordlys Lodging in Frederic, Wisconsin. The second cabin, Long House, has been completed and will be available to book soon.
The 820-square-foot Metal Lark Tower is the first cabin to open at Nordlys Lodging in Frederic, Wisconsin. The second cabin, Long House, has been completed and will be available to book soon.
A birds-eye view of Metal Lark after a fresh snow. The building's solar panel sits just behind the cabin along the gravel road. A dividing line of deciduous trees separates parking and dwelling space.
A birds-eye view of Metal Lark after a fresh snow. The building's solar panel sits just behind the cabin along the gravel road. A dividing line of deciduous trees separates parking and dwelling space.
Concrete-inspired Caesarstone counters offer an impervious worktop in Metal Lark’s chef-grade kitchen. Behind the desk on the left, pull-down Murphy bunk beds provide capacity for two additional guests.
Concrete-inspired Caesarstone counters offer an impervious worktop in Metal Lark’s chef-grade kitchen. Behind the desk on the left, pull-down Murphy bunk beds provide capacity for two additional guests.
The primary bedroom features organic sheets and towels, plus immersive views of nature. “Watch the shadows get longer on the meadow as the sun sets,” Bruce suggests. “Then the moon comes out of the southeast, so you get to see the moonrise from bed.”
The primary bedroom features organic sheets and towels, plus immersive views of nature. “Watch the shadows get longer on the meadow as the sun sets,” Bruce suggests. “Then the moon comes out of the southeast, so you get to see the moonrise from bed.”

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