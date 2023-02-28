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Collection by Jana

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An open-air boardwalk carries the family west from the gathering spaces to their bedroom cabin.
An open-air boardwalk carries the family west from the gathering spaces to their bedroom cabin.
Rungs built into the wall of the bay window provide access to the smaller loft.
Rungs built into the wall of the bay window provide access to the smaller loft.
This deck leads to the front door of the house. In the background, we see the thicket of shrubs and trees surrounding the property, including pines, agaves, and native soapbark trees.
This deck leads to the front door of the house. In the background, we see the thicket of shrubs and trees surrounding the property, including pines, agaves, and native soapbark trees.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
Primary bath, view to vanity
Primary bath, view to vanity
Exterior view of the drive through to the interior courtyard, wild flowers beyond
Exterior view of the drive through to the interior courtyard, wild flowers beyond
Architect Stephen Dynia prioritized natural materials and sustainable building strategies as he designed the award-winning dwelling set on 35 acres.
Architect Stephen Dynia prioritized natural materials and sustainable building strategies as he designed the award-winning dwelling set on 35 acres.
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
The foyer and potting room is a transitional space between the outdoors and indoors—the roof protects the foyer from rain but the open-air ends allow cooling breezes through.
The foyer and potting room is a transitional space between the outdoors and indoors—the roof protects the foyer from rain but the open-air ends allow cooling breezes through.
In addition to the regular bathroom, another door opens to an outdoor shower.
In addition to the regular bathroom, another door opens to an outdoor shower.
Anthony Belluschi, the son of architect Pietro Belluschi (1899-1994), refurbished his father’s 1938 Sutor House with the help of general contractor Pat Kirkhuff. A top priority for the new owners, Aric Wood and Erin Graham, was to unearth the neglected gardens, which were inspired by Jiro Harada, an authority on Japanese landscaping.
Anthony Belluschi, the son of architect Pietro Belluschi (1899-1994), refurbished his father’s 1938 Sutor House with the help of general contractor Pat Kirkhuff. A top priority for the new owners, Aric Wood and Erin Graham, was to unearth the neglected gardens, which were inspired by Jiro Harada, an authority on Japanese landscaping.
Glass doors connect each bedroom to its own small patio space, covered by thatched pergolas.
Glass doors connect each bedroom to its own small patio space, covered by thatched pergolas.
The outdoor patios are a big hit with everyone in the family, including the dog!
The outdoor patios are a big hit with everyone in the family, including the dog!
The garden pavilion’s suspended deck acts as an engawa.
The garden pavilion’s suspended deck acts as an engawa.
One of the smaller bedrooms is now configured as Roberta’s office. For easier access, the room has no door. Floor to ceiling storage can be opened using an app on her phone so she can easily access what’s inside.
One of the smaller bedrooms is now configured as Roberta’s office. For easier access, the room has no door. Floor to ceiling storage can be opened using an app on her phone so she can easily access what’s inside.

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