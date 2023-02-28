SubscribeSign In
An outdoor shower tucked behind a screen off the master bedroom neutralizes this threat. “We thought it sounded great for muddy kids to run up and shower off there,” Coco says.
A separate module, clad in corrugated steel, houses a pair of guest bedrooms, offering hosts and visitors alike a welcome degree of privacy. Proximity to the Blanco River means easy access to fishing, swimming, and kayaking, but also the possibility that river muck will piggyback its way into the house on unwashed feet.
The tripartite plan of Casita 850 shows the central breezeway, with more private spaces on one side and more public on the other.
The home's breezeway is glazed on two sides, while the other two sides are bound by the adjacent units.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
Shane Michael Pavonetti, an Austin-based architect and contractor, and his wife, Holly, built their eco-friendly home on a lean budget of $175,000. The cedar siding used on the exterior reappears throughout the house. Keen on recycling the wood, the couple added shelving to their kitchen as well.
In the dining room, an Andover custom table by Room and Board and Globus Chairs from Design Within Reach continue the neutral color palette. The white, monochromatic kitchen has quartz countertops by Prestige and Phoenix Ivory Counter Stools from CB2.
The home is composed of four materials: white standing-seam metal, Lueders limestone, wood, and white plaster, the latter used for exterior walls where the pitched volumes have been cut away.
Honey-toned timber cocoons the interior. The kitchen cabinetry is IKEA "Akurum" Series with Modern Craft fronts.
The FSC-certified Western Red Cedar siding, supplied by Sustainable Northwest Wood, was lightened and will develop a darkened patina over time.
The custom storage solutions can hold a variety of items including bicycles and bicycle trailers, house and gardening tools, camping equipment and the outdoor grill.
The lockable ‘storage blocks’ can be accessed from inside and outside the house.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
Painting the wood paneling behind the fireplace (in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove’), laying new sugar pine floors, and adding new windows and doors completely transformed the living room space. A deep clean of the knotty pine tongue and groove ceilings was enough to bring them back to life, while the trusses’ new black-brown paint brings sharp contrast.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The home’s exterior siding is made of a combination of blue-gray shiplap cedar and gray cement board.
