Little Camp is a direct response to its particular context. Its site is next to an old, slightly ramshackle "camp" that our clients had rented and loved for years. When they had a chance to build for themselves on the adjacent site, they wanted to capture some of the spirit of the old camp. So, the new house has exposed rafter tails, an entirely wood interior, and tree trunk porch posts. Winner, Marvin Architects Challenge 2017 Best Traditional New Construction