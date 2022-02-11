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Every Marvin Signature Modern product is designed to meet the exacting principles and standards of true modern architecture, with every critical detail considered. Low-gloss aluminum interiors—along with black spacer bars and black sealant—minimize visual distractions on the frame and enhance the flow of natural light. Internal covers completely disguise fasteners and concealing rubber gaskets to help products maintain clean, crisp edges.
Designed as part of the same modular system, the Marvin Signature™ Modern Casement lets you build and configure with ease – and do even more with Modern. Featuring an exclusive rotating handle design, our minimalistic hardware is designed for superior functionality. With numerous size options, the Modern Casement can be used on its own or as a complement to direct glaze or awning windows for design versatility.
With the Marvin Signature™ Modern Multi-Slide Door, walls become an opportunity for expansive views and connection to the outdoors. Designed to perform beyond expectations, this sleek door offers numerous configurations for easy operation, impressive sizing, and strong thermal efficiency even in the most demanding climates.
Designed as part of the same modular system, the Marvin Signature™ Modern Casement lets you build and configure with ease – and do even more with Modern. Featuring an exclusive rotating handle design, our minimalistic hardware is designed for superior functionality. With numerous size options, the Modern Casement can be used on its own or as a complement to direct glaze or awning windows for design versatility.
Designed as part of the same modular system, the Marvin Signature™ Modern Awning lets you build and configure with ease – and do even more with Modern. Featuring an exclusive rotating handle design, our minimalistic hardware is designed for superior functionality. With numerous size options, the Modern Awning can be used on its own or as a complement to direct glaze or casement windows for design versatility.
Little Camp is a direct response to its particular context. Its site is next to an old, slightly ramshackle "camp" that our clients had rented and loved for years. When they had a chance to build for themselves on the adjacent site, they wanted to capture some of the spirit of the old camp. So, the new house has exposed rafter tails, an entirely wood interior, and tree trunk porch posts. Winner, Marvin Architects Challenge 2017 Best Traditional New Construction
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