SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by CJ Cook

Favorites

View 65 Photos
Custom vanities with Walker Zanger stone countertops add a sleek touch in the principal bathroom.
Custom vanities with Walker Zanger stone countertops add a sleek touch in the principal bathroom.
Oliver Furth's designs permeate the space from the updated rooms down to the furnishings.
Oliver Furth's designs permeate the space from the updated rooms down to the furnishings.
Dining room
Dining room
The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.
view of entry
view of entry
view of dining area from kitchen
view of dining area from kitchen
great room
great room
Mid-century, dining room
Mid-century, dining room
Basement Light Well in Family Room
Basement Light Well in Family Room
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
The fireplace has an energy-retaining flue and a glass door to prevent air and heat loss.
The fireplace has an energy-retaining flue and a glass door to prevent air and heat loss.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
An imposing, matte black fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Wood is stored within the structure, which frees up floor space for abundant guest seating.
An imposing, matte black fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Wood is stored within the structure, which frees up floor space for abundant guest seating.

45 more saves