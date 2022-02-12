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Loon Lake Retreat site plan
Loon Lake Retreat site plan
The limestone-encircled pool was updated as part of a broader landscape renovation.
The limestone-encircled pool was updated as part of a broader landscape renovation.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
Floor plan of Staggered Cabin by Mork-Ulnes Architects
Floor plan of Staggered Cabin by Mork-Ulnes Architects
A wood credenza leans against the blackened feature wall.
A wood credenza leans against the blackened feature wall.
Having visited Martha’s Vineyard for many years, the clients understood the unique character of the island’s western edge. “The western edge of the Vineyard is known for its spectacular sunsets,” says Joel Turkel. “The facade is designed to welcome that light while shaping how it moves through the home.”
Having visited Martha’s Vineyard for many years, the clients understood the unique character of the island’s western edge. “The western edge of the Vineyard is known for its spectacular sunsets,” says Joel Turkel. “The facade is designed to welcome that light while shaping how it moves through the home.”
Three structures—the carport, the gear loft and the main house—string together across the five-acre property, their black metal cladding forming a cohesive architectural language.
Three structures—the carport, the gear loft and the main house—string together across the five-acre property, their black metal cladding forming a cohesive architectural language.
Walnut cabinets are paired with Pietra Grey marble on the counters and backsplash. The island stools are by furniture designer Andrew Dominic, while James Mudge fashioned the dining table and chairs, and the light is Arkivio. A display cabinet has fluted glass, in a nod to the home’s original midcentury era.
Walnut cabinets are paired with Pietra Grey marble on the counters and backsplash. The island stools are by furniture designer Andrew Dominic, while James Mudge fashioned the dining table and chairs, and the light is Arkivio. A display cabinet has fluted glass, in a nod to the home’s original midcentury era.
The new annex's kitchen is around the corner from the dining room (its French doors are on the far right) if you're traveling inside, but just steps away via the outdoor patio.
The new annex's kitchen is around the corner from the dining room (its French doors are on the far right) if you're traveling inside, but just steps away via the outdoor patio.
The family enjoy watching black cockatoos and other wildlife like wallabies, kangaroos and seals from their sofa.
The family enjoy watching black cockatoos and other wildlife like wallabies, kangaroos and seals from their sofa.
Stays at Kabn start at around $300 per night. This price increases slightly in the Spring and Summer, as well as with add-ons like catering by chefs available on select dates.
Stays at Kabn start at around $300 per night. This price increases slightly in the Spring and Summer, as well as with add-ons like catering by chefs available on select dates.