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Having visited Martha’s Vineyard for many years, the clients understood the unique character of the island’s western edge. “The western edge of the Vineyard is known for its spectacular sunsets,” says Joel Turkel. “The facade is designed to welcome that light while shaping how it moves through the home.”
Walnut cabinets are paired with Pietra Grey marble on the counters and backsplash. The island stools are by furniture designer Andrew Dominic, while James Mudge fashioned the dining table and chairs, and the light is Arkivio. A display cabinet has fluted glass, in a nod to the home’s original midcentury era.