The Max-A studio is also built with a pine frame, though it has pine panelling on the ceiling, while the main house ceiling is painted a warm white.
The rule of working with standard material sizes required the architects to be both rigid and flexible. “If you know what’s out there, you can start working with those measurements, but you have to be flexible and adapt your living requirements you think you have in your head,” says Marambio. “At the same time, you have to work within the constraints. You don’t get one more meter.”
The triangular shape creates a volume that feels simultaneously cozy and open.
After: The new staircase in the entryway is a study of fresh minimalism. The wall-mounted handrail replaces a clunky formal banister, and the white oak steps match the new flooring throughout the home.
A luminous marriage of old and new, the renovation of a 1930s apartment in Barcelona celebrates the building’s original charm by preserving the patterned tile floors and barrel-vaulted ceilings. The architects from local firm Atzura Arquitectura decided to keep the bedrooms small and give priority to the consolidated common space—a light-filled open area anchored by a modernized plywood kitchen.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
Chairs from West Elm join a dining table by Roman &amp; Williams Guild, while a corner chair/loveseat by House of Morrison occupies a corner of the living area. Antique glass insets adorn the custom storage unit between the two spaces as well as the hearth.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
In this room, the designers discovered a sloped roof and dormer window hidden behind the ceiling, so they opened up the space completely.
The ceiling, floors, and walls are clad in oak. The transverse walls are clad in black-stained oak laminate that contrasts with the natural wood finishes.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
The new floor plan allows for direct flow between the kitchen and dining area.
