The rule of working with standard material sizes required the architects to be both rigid and flexible. “If you know what’s out there, you can start working with those measurements, but you have to be flexible and adapt your living requirements you think you have in your head,” says Marambio. “At the same time, you have to work within the constraints. You don’t get one more meter.”
A luminous marriage of old and new, the renovation of a 1930s apartment in Barcelona celebrates the building’s original charm by preserving the patterned tile floors and barrel-vaulted ceilings. The architects from local firm Atzura Arquitectura decided to keep the bedrooms small and give priority to the consolidated common space—a light-filled open area anchored by a modernized plywood kitchen.
