Sliding doors open to the balcony off the enlarged living room where a work by Sol LeWitt hangs. When the panels went up, the house became a curiosity in the neighborhood. “People actually stand in front of it and try to figure it out,” says Roxana. Charles adds: “This guy that we’d been neighbors with for probably eighteen years at that point—we never said a word to each other. But when the new stairs were built, he came over and started talking about how much he loves them.”
The wood-and-glass home has an adaptable layout, with a kitchen, a bathroom, and two closets hidden behind pocket doors.
Masa Arquitectos designed this minimalist house in Montevideo, Uruguay, for a young family on a tight budget who wanted to do most of the carpentry themselves.
All of the furnishings are by Uruguayan designers. The wooden console and iron-framed sofa are from Estudio Diario, the black metal chairs are from Estudio Claro, and the round dining table is from Samic.
In Nicaragua, November through April is the dry season and May through October is the rainy season. "October is usually the rainiest month,
At just 240 square feet, the home requires careful organization and tidiness. Dani says it is forbidden to go "up on deck
The bathroom suggests a sauna with its floor-to-ceiling teak planks and simple white fixtures and black fittings.
The structure’s simple construction is laid bare in the vanity: a wood frame holds up the vessel sink and provides a place to store towels below.
The storage shed.
Camper House
Camper House Floor Plan
A palm palapa covered a patio area before Dani built the teak structure around the camper.
The avocado trees are definitely the best of the property, Dani says: "Perfect for when you want to have a good breakfast after surfing.
The outdoor shower was part of the initial construction and provides the perfect spot to rinse off after a morning in the ocean.
