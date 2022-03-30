Sliding doors open to the balcony off the enlarged living room where a work by Sol LeWitt hangs. When the panels went up, the house became a curiosity in the neighborhood. “People actually stand in front of it and try to figure it out,” says Roxana. Charles adds: “This guy that we’d been neighbors with for probably eighteen years at that point—we never said a word to each other. But when the new stairs were built, he came over and started talking about how much he loves them.”