Three stepped levels demarcate the living space, kitchen, and bedroom.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
A corner gas fireplace rounds out the cozy living space.
The kitchen sink is welded into the countertop and level with the windowsill, which creates a sense of unity, says Campbell.
Friche Atelier landscaped the shaded backyard, where an Établi table and Le Balconier chairs cater to alfresco dining.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The couple used pre-cast concrete pavers for the hardscaping, as they were "more economical than cast-in-place concrete,
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
The desk, cabinets, and millwork in Connie's office was built in Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, and holds her entire materials library.
The kitchen, bathroom, and BBQ countertops cost about $15,000.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
A low-set picture window in the living space opens up the room while maintaining privacy.
Ikea wardrobe storage units flank the hallway to the primary bedroom. A floating Ikea shelf across from the bed adds additional storage.
A work by Victoria Fu and Matt Rich hangs across from a book-case by Louis in the family room. The sofa and ottomans are from Room & Board, while the Drum pouf is by Softline and the rug is by West Elm.
Open birch plywood shelving creates a display space for designer cookware, ceramics, and glassware. Concealed LED lighting provides countertop task lighting and the illumination of dishware and pantry staples.