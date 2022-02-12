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Floor Plan of Riverside Farmhouse by Studio Marcoux
Floor Plan of Riverside Farmhouse by Studio Marcoux
The hood vent is finished in plaster, same as the fireplace. Ann especially likes the view from the island, through the library to the fire at the end of the living room.
The hood vent is finished in plaster, same as the fireplace. Ann especially likes the view from the island, through the library to the fire at the end of the living room.
The Lin Pendant by Muhly hangs over the island. The counters and backsplash are concrete.
The Lin Pendant by Muhly hangs over the island. The counters and backsplash are concrete.
The couple loves to cook and host, so the kitchen was designed to be sturdy—"I just didn't want anything to be precious,
The couple loves to cook and host, so the kitchen was designed to be sturdy—"I just didn't want anything to be precious,
A Model 2026 pendant by Gino Sarfatti, purchased via rewire gallery in Los Angeles, hangs over the vintage table and woven chairs, all bought from Round Top Antiques Fair.
A Model 2026 pendant by Gino Sarfatti, purchased via rewire gallery in Los Angeles, hangs over the vintage table and woven chairs, all bought from Round Top Antiques Fair.
The white oak floors start in the entry and were installed throughout. Muhly's Lin Table Lamp sits atop their Axel Console.
The white oak floors start in the entry and were installed throughout. Muhly's Lin Table Lamp sits atop their Axel Console.
Leah placed a mirror in the kitchen side splash to extend the space and reflect natural light from the front windows.
Leah placed a mirror in the kitchen side splash to extend the space and reflect natural light from the front windows.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills.
Both eye-catching and functional, the large servery window is the home’s standout design feature. The space becomes the perfect indoor/outdoor oasis with mature trees around the property providing shade and a screened-in porch that lets air in—but keeps bugs out.
Both eye-catching and functional, the large servery window is the home’s standout design feature. The space becomes the perfect indoor/outdoor oasis with mature trees around the property providing shade and a screened-in porch that lets air in—but keeps bugs out.
An expansive, 12-foot Marvin Ultimate sliding door connects the dining room to the screened porch.
An expansive, 12-foot Marvin Ultimate sliding door connects the dining room to the screened porch.
Rather than positioning their bed against a wall, Andrea used a dresser to create a floating support so that Rick and Lucy's bed would be centered to the window with expansive views of the surrounding coast.
Rather than positioning their bed against a wall, Andrea used a dresser to create a floating support so that Rick and Lucy's bed would be centered to the window with expansive views of the surrounding coast.
High ceilings and a skylight make the updated kitchen bright and airy.
High ceilings and a skylight make the updated kitchen bright and airy.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Massive glazed sliding doors open up the living space to an outdoor concrete patio that overlooks the street at the front of the room.
Massive glazed sliding doors open up the living space to an outdoor concrete patio that overlooks the street at the front of the room.
“In the afternoon, the west-facing kitchen window is like a painting with red and orange sunsets,” says Madeleine.
“In the afternoon, the west-facing kitchen window is like a painting with red and orange sunsets,” says Madeleine.
The Torroja pendant light by David Weeks hangs in the dining area, standing in sharp relief to the home’s original brick, now painted white (in Benjamin Moore Paper White)along with the wooden floorboards (in Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter). Radiant heat underfoot means a toasty interior even without a surfeit of textiles.
The Torroja pendant light by David Weeks hangs in the dining area, standing in sharp relief to the home’s original brick, now painted white (in Benjamin Moore Paper White)along with the wooden floorboards (in Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter). Radiant heat underfoot means a toasty interior even without a surfeit of textiles.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
Architect Michelle Linden worked with Brothers to create a minimalist house. Inspired by the inward-looking approach of Cistercian abbeys, Linden oriented the U-shaped structure around a courtyard.
Architect Michelle Linden worked with Brothers to create a minimalist house. Inspired by the inward-looking approach of Cistercian abbeys, Linden oriented the U-shaped structure around a courtyard.

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