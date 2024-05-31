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Collection by Samantha Hawkins

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While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
Even with multiple structures across their 10-acre property in Maine, Diana Arcadipone and Scott Berk only had one bathroom. This 560-square-foot guesthouse by architect Leslie Benson gives them a second, as well as space for visiting family and friends.
Even with multiple structures across their 10-acre property in Maine, Diana Arcadipone and Scott Berk only had one bathroom. This 560-square-foot guesthouse by architect Leslie Benson gives them a second, as well as space for visiting family and friends.
An archway separates the main living space from the rest of the ground floor.
An archway separates the main living space from the rest of the ground floor.
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
The house is completely off grid. It operates on solar panels, wood-fire heat and water from the lake; there’s even a compost sewage system.
The house is completely off grid. It operates on solar panels, wood-fire heat and water from the lake; there’s even a compost sewage system.
Despite all the glass, this self-sustaining home is still cozy, thanks to energy-efficient insulation.
Despite all the glass, this self-sustaining home is still cozy, thanks to energy-efficient insulation.
The cabin interior showcases a wood ceiling and walls and cork flooring.
The cabin interior showcases a wood ceiling and walls and cork flooring.
When Molly moved in, the kitchen already had cabinets, made of shamel ash from Angel City Lumber and topped with counters in terrazzo that Responsive Homes made using sediment from the Los Angeles River. She added an island to create “some separation of space,” she says, as well as open shelving.
When Molly moved in, the kitchen already had cabinets, made of shamel ash from Angel City Lumber and topped with counters in terrazzo that Responsive Homes made using sediment from the Los Angeles River. She added an island to create “some separation of space,” she says, as well as open shelving.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
A cobalt-blue, CNC-cut plywood structure stitches together this 1,745-square-foot house in London.
A cobalt-blue, CNC-cut plywood structure stitches together this 1,745-square-foot house in London.

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