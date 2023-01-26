SubscribeSign In
look at the reception from 2nd floor corridor
corridor from the old house into the new building
The matter We look for materials that the territory offered as well as material waste that the city offers us, we collect wood and tiles out of use of 3 different houses in Quito. We seek to reuse those objects that you question about their existence and their ways of showing themselves in the world. - The house is made of Abeto wood, eucalyptus structure (we do not consume woods from primary forests) and eucalyptus staves from an old house in the city. - Totoras of Lake San Pablo. - Tejuelos and tiles.
The materiality and tiny spaces evoke silence and introspection
