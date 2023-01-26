The matter We look for materials that the territory offered as well as material waste that the city offers us, we collect wood and tiles out of use of 3 different houses in Quito. We seek to reuse those objects that you question about their existence and their ways of showing themselves in the world. - The house is made of Abeto wood, eucalyptus structure (we do not consume woods from primary forests) and eucalyptus staves from an old house in the city. - Totoras of Lake San Pablo. - Tejuelos and tiles.