"The idea is that when you’re inside the house, you feel that you are outside and within the woods,” explain the architects. "Continuing with this idea, the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
An exploded axonometric drawing of the Pinwheel ADU.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
The primary bathroom's terrazzo tiles are from Daltile. They replaced the original wood spiral staircase with a metal one, for a sleeker and safer finish.
The home has been designed to celebrate the play of natural light and shadow throughout the day. “The beautiful shadows create a cinematographic effect,” says architect Alexander Saved. “The clients often send us surprising pictures of the light and shadow at different times of the day.”
Yo-Ju Courtyard House
The house draws its name, “Pleats,” from the corrugated metal that wraps the gabled volume, reminiscent of the pleated exterior of the Saguaro cactus.
The Cotage
