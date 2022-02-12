Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dwayne C. Williams

Favorites

View 25 Photos
The spaces are connected by stairs made of railroad ties. The railings are wood painted silver, a treatment often used by Neutra for window mullions. “He did it so they would be less visible,” says Patrick.
The spaces are connected by stairs made of railroad ties. The railings are wood painted silver, a treatment often used by Neutra for window mullions. “He did it so they would be less visible,” says Patrick.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
“We designed the landscape and house in tandem to ensure continuity between the exterior and interior,” diNiord says. An outdoor sling chair by Croft House sits in front of the outdoor shower under the covered patio in front of the primary bedroom.
“We designed the landscape and house in tandem to ensure continuity between the exterior and interior,” diNiord says. An outdoor sling chair by Croft House sits in front of the outdoor shower under the covered patio in front of the primary bedroom.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
Architect Cristina Ioana Graff worked with homeowners Dale and Lois Schreiber to renovate a 1960s house designed by Herbert Beckhard, a business partner of Marcel Breuer. They kept the building’s aesthetic intact while restoring the original hot tar and gravel roof and adding copper drip edges for a contemporary touch.
Architect Cristina Ioana Graff worked with homeowners Dale and Lois Schreiber to renovate a 1960s house designed by Herbert Beckhard, a business partner of Marcel Breuer. They kept the building’s aesthetic intact while restoring the original hot tar and gravel roof and adding copper drip edges for a contemporary touch.
The homeowners turned the garage into a gym and did away with the driveway to create a larger lawn.
The homeowners turned the garage into a gym and did away with the driveway to create a larger lawn.
Built in music center with turn table, vinyl storage and tape deck.
Built in music center with turn table, vinyl storage and tape deck.
Floor plan of the Patton New Century House by Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects
Floor plan of the Patton New Century House by Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects
Marble tile inlaid with brass as well as custom floating walnut cabinetry give the master bath both elegance and kinetics.
Marble tile inlaid with brass as well as custom floating walnut cabinetry give the master bath both elegance and kinetics.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
The Douglas-fir-clad ceiling extends from indoors outward to form a covered walkway, which cantilevers over the small culvert running beneath the house.
The Douglas-fir-clad ceiling extends from indoors outward to form a covered walkway, which cantilevers over the small culvert running beneath the house.

5 more saves