Collection by
Andrea Avila
Favorites
Expansive windows lining the property allow plenty of natural light to filter into all corners.
The main dining area features floor-to-ceiling French doors which lead to an adjacent patio.
Period detail can be found throughout, including antique chandeliers and custom woodwork.
The office is clad in straw marquetry, originally created by French designer Jean Michel Frank.
Patterned wallpaper continues throughout, including in the quiet study area that awaits on the western range of the apartment, steps from the second bathroom.
"I’m always striving to create interiors that make you question whether they’re old or new. Here, I did that with the floor tiles,
Wooden touches throughout the home complement the patterned wallpaper hugging the walls.
In the kitchen, a Carrara marble worktop sits atop chalk-white cabinetry.
A towering French door leads to the main bedroom. “I incorporate antiques a lot in my work, because they add layers that can otherwise be hard to achieve,
A former photography studio, the home is now
