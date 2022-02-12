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The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
In the living room, Klara’s collection includes pieces by Leisa Rich, Leslie Barlow, and Israel Broytman. Her extensive collection of design and art books are also a big part of her daily life. “Every day I look at one art book because my job is difficult and art really lifts my spirits,” says Klara.
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