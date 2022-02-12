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Collection by Nicki C

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The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
Tongue-and-groove panelling is more in keeping with the style of the home, notes Isaza-Smith. The mirror was custom made by xxx and the wall sconces are vintage finds. The vanity was retained from the previous bathroom and given a facelift with new cabinet doors and hardware.
Tongue-and-groove panelling is more in keeping with the style of the home, notes Isaza-Smith. The mirror was custom made by xxx and the wall sconces are vintage finds. The vanity was retained from the previous bathroom and given a facelift with new cabinet doors and hardware.
A freestanding tub is now the star of the bathroom. The shower curtain rail above was custom made for the room.
A freestanding tub is now the star of the bathroom. The shower curtain rail above was custom made for the room.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
In the living room, Klara’s collection includes pieces by Leisa Rich, Leslie Barlow, and Israel Broytman. Her extensive collection of design and art books are also a big part of her daily life. “Every day I look at one art book because my job is difficult and art really lifts my spirits,” says Klara.
In the living room, Klara’s collection includes pieces by Leisa Rich, Leslie Barlow, and Israel Broytman. Her extensive collection of design and art books are also a big part of her daily life. “Every day I look at one art book because my job is difficult and art really lifts my spirits,” says Klara.
Nicholas Beggs and Joyce Prestes in the living area of their new home in São Paulo. The ’70s property was redesigned by Arkitito. The rug on the floor, by Rodrigo Ohtake, complements the bright yellow wall in the background.
Nicholas Beggs and Joyce Prestes in the living area of their new home in São Paulo. The ’70s property was redesigned by Arkitito. The rug on the floor, by Rodrigo Ohtake, complements the bright yellow wall in the background.
The cabin is perched by the edge of a bluff in the homeowner’s steep, half-acre yard, set some 300 feet above sea level, with cypress trees all around.
The cabin is perched by the edge of a bluff in the homeowner’s steep, half-acre yard, set some 300 feet above sea level, with cypress trees all around.
While much of the home is outfitted with concealed storage, the owners wanted this area of their kitchen to feel airy and open.
While much of the home is outfitted with concealed storage, the owners wanted this area of their kitchen to feel airy and open.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.

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