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Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted a minimalist home that could blend with its site in rural Virginia. “We had to keep things really simple,” says architect Patrick Farley. The cabin is clad in stained western red cedar, and its form is inspired by shelters on the nearby Appalachian Trail.
Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted a minimalist home that could blend with its site in rural Virginia. “We had to keep things really simple,” says architect Patrick Farley. The cabin is clad in stained western red cedar, and its form is inspired by shelters on the nearby Appalachian Trail.
The primary bathroom features a Badeloft tub and Brizo fixtures. “It’s nice to let the desert breezes blow through the house,” says Heather, “especially after a summer monsoon, when the smell of creosote blankets the desert.”
The primary bathroom features a Badeloft tub and Brizo fixtures. “It’s nice to let the desert breezes blow through the house,” says Heather, “especially after a summer monsoon, when the smell of creosote blankets the desert.”
The windows and doors are from Schüco, and the siding is from Nakamoto Forestry.
The windows and doors are from Schüco, and the siding is from Nakamoto Forestry.
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="http://rorypots.com/">Rory Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="https://www.furloughwoodco.com/">Silberkleit</a> made the mirror.</span>
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>