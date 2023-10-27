Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
The split provides abundant natural light and a subtle pause, as well as a physical and visual connection down to the kitchen.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
Natalie and Lauren opted for high-quality finishes to ensure the kitchen would stand up to many years of use.
The kitchen is adorned with Fireclay olive-green tile on the backsplash that ties to the green-painted custom millwork of the lower cabinetry.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
Homeowners Izabel and Paul made a large open kitchen a top priority, insisting on counters at double the standard width.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
Perpetually Devastated spent a long time looking specifically for a 1968 Airstream for the Dunhams. This model features rectangular windows. (In the later ‘60s and early ‘70s, they become oval.)
Fritz Tiny Homes can equip their homes off-grid sites. Other available additions and upgrades include window blinds, a dishwasher, and air conditioning.
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
