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Collection by Andres Cubillan

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This revamped Spanish-style four-bedroom had a star turn in Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.”
This revamped Spanish-style four-bedroom had a star turn in Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.”
The riad was renovated in 2019; however, the original building date is unknown although the neighborhood dates back to the 16th century.
The riad was renovated in 2019; however, the original building date is unknown although the neighborhood dates back to the 16th century.
The newly renovated apartment has a kitchen wrapped in mesh, a mirrored bathroom door, and a stainless steel shower curtain.
The newly renovated apartment has a kitchen wrapped in mesh, a mirrored bathroom door, and a stainless steel shower curtain.
About 500 sheets of the flagship mycelium-made material, Reishi, by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">biotech company MycoWorks </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">hang above the Pasque bar on the ground level of Populus.</span>
biotech company MycoWorks
Lizz's parents—architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly—designed the house to take advantage of its hillside setting.
Lizz's parents—architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly—designed the house to take advantage of its hillside setting.
A trove of original detail can be found throughout the home, including the plaster moldings and wooden shutters in the main living room, which sits directly across from the kitchen.
A trove of original detail can be found throughout the home, including the plaster moldings and wooden shutters in the main living room, which sits directly across from the kitchen.
The terrace attached to the primary bedroom overlooks the home's fenced-in backyard.
The terrace attached to the primary bedroom overlooks the home's fenced-in backyard.

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