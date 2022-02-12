🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
Andres Cubillan
Favorites
View
572
Photos
This revamped Spanish-style four-bedroom had a star turn in Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.”
The riad was renovated in 2019; however, the original building date is unknown although the neighborhood dates back to the 16th century.
The newly renovated apartment has a kitchen wrapped in mesh, a mirrored bathroom door, and a stainless steel shower curtain.
biotech company MycoWorks
Lizz's parents—architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly—designed the house to take advantage of its hillside setting.
A trove of original detail can be found throughout the home, including the plaster moldings and wooden shutters in the main living room, which sits directly across from the kitchen.
The terrace attached to the primary bedroom overlooks the home's fenced-in backyard.
View More
552
more
saves
Share