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Collection by Lauraine Gibbons

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A master of appealing to a variety of stakeholders in a project, from city government to citizens, landscape architect Lawrence Halprin frequently used illustrations to convey complex ideas.
A master of appealing to a variety of stakeholders in a project, from city government to citizens, landscape architect Lawrence Halprin frequently used illustrations to convey complex ideas.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
“It shows how circular materials can slot seamlessly into contemporary design,” says McMahon of the decision to use sustainable K-Briq masonry units in the Subaru Cocoon Garden.
“It shows how circular materials can slot seamlessly into contemporary design,” says McMahon of the decision to use sustainable K-Briq masonry units in the Subaru Cocoon Garden.
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
"In order to add light back in, we put in skylights around the existing beams,
"In order to add light back in, we put in skylights around the existing beams,
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
The insulated panels are aerodynamic in nature; the geometric shape offers extra protection against fire.
The insulated panels are aerodynamic in nature; the geometric shape offers extra protection against fire.
Floor plan of Casa Madera by Studio Bunkley
Floor plan of Casa Madera by Studio Bunkley
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)

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