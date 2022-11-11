The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
A whimsical playroom for the Fishwicks’ three girls.
A private desk nook stands in the middle of the living area.
Large windows in the office help create the couple’s desired effect of permeability throughout the home.
The Voxel’s wood-clad interior blends into its natural setting.
A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
1/2 basketball court Architect: James Dixon, Railings: Keuka Studios, inc
The space below the stairs in this revamped Brooklyn brownstone was turned into a cheerful play area for the clients' two boys. "We built an egg shaped 'nook' underneath the staircase, and filled it with soft ‘pebble’ pillows," adds architect Frederick Tang.
Deep, earthy greens like olive and wasabi were popular during the 1960s. Relentless Olive (SW 6425) from Sherwin Williams and Green Root (8334) from Jotun capture these shades well.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
A view of the beamed interior from the loft is almost hypnotizing. "Functions and daylight float through the house, creating an extraordinary spatial atmosphere," says Valbæk.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.