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Collection by Richard Dinerman

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The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
Mill Valley Cabins
Mill Valley Cabins
Raw concrete meets terrazzo floors and sculptural millwork in this revitalized countryside estate.
Raw concrete meets terrazzo floors and sculptural millwork in this revitalized countryside estate.
The island of Møn in Denmark has a remarkable landscape with dramatic white-chalk cliffs, so it’s fitting that Birkedal—a vacation rental property not far from the beach—features a shape and form that matches its impressive locale.
The island of Møn in Denmark has a remarkable landscape with dramatic white-chalk cliffs, so it’s fitting that Birkedal—a vacation rental property not far from the beach—features a shape and form that matches its impressive locale.
Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
A kidney-shaped pool, along with a spa, outdoor fireplace, and built-in barbecue, in the backyard of a Los Angeles home.
A kidney-shaped pool, along with a spa, outdoor fireplace, and built-in barbecue, in the backyard of a Los Angeles home.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.

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