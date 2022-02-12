The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
Mill Valley Cabins
Raw concrete meets terrazzo floors and sculptural millwork in this revitalized countryside estate.
The island of Møn in Denmark has a remarkable landscape with dramatic white-chalk cliffs, so it’s fitting that Birkedal—a vacation rental property not far from the beach—features a shape and form that matches its impressive locale.
Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
A kidney-shaped pool, along with a spa, outdoor fireplace, and built-in barbecue, in the backyard of a Los Angeles home.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.