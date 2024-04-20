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Collection by Janet Robertson

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The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
Floor Plan of A Cape House Reborn by HxH Architects
Floor Plan of A Cape House Reborn by HxH Architects
Two matching Bensen sofas in the second floor living space set the cheerful color palette, accentuated by Moroso Donut poufs, a Barcode credenza, and two Tolomeo suspension lamps.
Two matching Bensen sofas in the second floor living space set the cheerful color palette, accentuated by Moroso Donut poufs, a Barcode credenza, and two Tolomeo suspension lamps.