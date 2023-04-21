SubscribeSign In
Words from Design Boss Gina: This fun mudroom has a refurbished ski lift as a bench, complete with ski lockers and a beautiful view!
Words from Design Boss Gina: A partition made of recycled bicycle screens separates a common area from the exercise room.
Words from Design Boss Gina: The master bath was designed around the views, and features ivory hex tile with a clean frameless shower enclosure and a floating asymmetrical vanity. The lavender shagreen wallpaper pulls in the client's favorite color.
Words from Design Boss Gina: A barnwood accent wall brings in warmth against the leather bed and glass nightstands. This entrance to the master bath reveals a fun accent where the bath tile was randomly inlaid into the hardwood floors as a transition between the spaces.
Words from Design Boss Gina: This landing area off the master bedroom houses a coffee bar and work desk.
Words from Design Boss Gina: The master bedroom is situated intentionally to feature this view of Mt. Crested Butte as artwork! A dimensional metallic tile fireplace with two petite swivel chairs and a crystal chandelier provide a perfect space for two.
Words from Design Boss Gina: This landing area off the master bedroom houses a coffee bar and work desk.
Kitchen views of Mount Crested Butte!
Words from Design Boss Gina: The master bath features an asymmetrical design, with cabinets off to the left, and a cantilevered counter on the right. The sinks were installed with one as a semi vessel, and the other as a drop in, to balance back out the height variation with regard to the wall mount faucets. The hex floor tile randomly trickles up the wall and has a brushed brass metal liner along the entire perimeter. Lavender shagreen wallpaper adds in the fun color that my clients love!
Words from Design Boss Gina: Custom wood and frosted epoxy dining table perfectly captures the mountain modern aesthetic we were after. Keeping chairs away from the ends of the able cleared common pathways, but we allowed for a nearby bench in the entry to be pulled over when they are entertaining a full house.
Words from Design Boss Gina: Custom designed stairway accents architectural style and allows natural light to pour in.
Words from Design Boss Gina: The Sub Zero fridge looks more like furniture with the custom panels and hardware.
Words from Design Boss Gina: By keeping the cabinetry and countertop finishes neutral, it allowed us to be bold with our wall and barstool accent color. Randomly placed pendants give a funky and less structured feel to the space.
Words from Design Boss Gina: A custom designed china cabinet displays all the glassware and dishes. It features an interior finish in a teal wood laminate with accent lighting.
Words from Design Boss Gina: Great room features a steel and concrete fireplace, custom rug and specially curated furniture to give the space function and beauty.
Words from Design Boss Gina: This small yet functional kitchen is loaded with personality! Featuring Dacor appliances as well as a Sub Zero Fridge.
Words from Design Boss Gina: Asymmetrical fireplace was designed to play off of vaulted ceiling and utilizes steel panels from exterior with three dimensional white concrete tile and a coordinating concrete hearth.
Beautifully designed main level!
