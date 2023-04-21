Favorites
Words from Design Boss Gina: The master bath features an asymmetrical design, with cabinets off to the left, and a cantilevered counter on the right. The sinks were installed with one as a semi vessel, and the other as a drop in, to balance back out the height variation with regard to the wall mount faucets. The hex floor tile randomly trickles up the wall and has a brushed brass metal liner along the entire perimeter. Lavender shagreen wallpaper adds in the fun color that my clients love!
Words from Design Boss Gina: Custom wood and frosted epoxy dining table perfectly captures the mountain modern aesthetic we were after. Keeping chairs away from the ends of the able cleared common pathways, but we allowed for a nearby bench in the entry to be pulled over when they are entertaining a full house.