Words from Design Boss Gina: The master bath features an asymmetrical design, with cabinets off to the left, and a cantilevered counter on the right. The sinks were installed with one as a semi vessel, and the other as a drop in, to balance back out the height variation with regard to the wall mount faucets. The hex floor tile randomly trickles up the wall and has a brushed brass metal liner along the entire perimeter. Lavender shagreen wallpaper adds in the fun color that my clients love!