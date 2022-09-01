SubscribeSign In
Other notable highlights include a stamped concrete driveway, a two-car garage, exposed girders, custom outdoor lighting and landscaping, as well as striking city views.
1492 Stone Canyon Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently available for $42,500,000 by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
Nato Studio added new lights to the already remodeled kitchen, including TK pendants over the island and sconces from Triple Seven. “For the lighting selections, we were looking for very natural materials that have a timeless feel, like brass and milk glass, as opposed to bringing in something that looked too contemporary,” says Cuttle.
Since there was no natural light inherent to the room, the architects specified a transom window to access the light from the main living area.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
“By using a hybrid model that includes both prefab and site-built construction, we were able to push the architectural vocabulary of prefab construction beyond the expected, with a bold, new visual vocabulary,” Denton says.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
