k
Collection by
Kirsten Koch
Favorites
View
22
Photos
Fresh coat of sealer on the deck boards applied on the last day of work.
Ipe hardwood decking
Bedroom loft to fit 1 queen size bed
Metal stairs leading to the bedroom loft area
Open Beam Construction. The entry door is a 10 foot glass wall 3 panel slider
Mini kitchen, mini fridge, sink, 2 burner cook top
Interior open beam construction, Bamboo flooring
Sink and faucet are from Turkey, placed on a live edge Redwood slab
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
Madrone Maltas, company owner, designer and builder. Maltas Construction LLC
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail



