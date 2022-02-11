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Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
Office
Office
The custom-made wooden dining table is surrounded by a set of Claudia chairs by Aristeu Pires.
The custom-made wooden dining table is surrounded by a set of Claudia chairs by Aristeu Pires.
Eric and Jeffrey photographed with their dachshund Penny.
Eric and Jeffrey photographed with their dachshund Penny.
The black and white floor tiles in the bar area are complemented by the ebony Marvin Essential window frames and blue cabinetry that celebrates the couple’s love of midcentury design. Bamboo bar chairs and a feathered pendant light add a touch of playfulness.
The black and white floor tiles in the bar area are complemented by the ebony Marvin Essential window frames and blue cabinetry that celebrates the couple’s love of midcentury design. Bamboo bar chairs and a feathered pendant light add a touch of playfulness.
“With the separate levels, children and adults have their own territories but can also come together,” explains Clive.
“With the separate levels, children and adults have their own territories but can also come together,” explains Clive.
In the fully remodeled bathroom, black fixtures and fittings pop against the Terrazzo tiles.
In the fully remodeled bathroom, black fixtures and fittings pop against the Terrazzo tiles.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
The home’s exterior siding is made of a combination of blue-gray shiplap cedar and gray cement board.
The home’s exterior siding is made of a combination of blue-gray shiplap cedar and gray cement board.
The architect's wife wanted the home to be full of natural light so glass was used throughout the structure.
The architect's wife wanted the home to be full of natural light so glass was used throughout the structure.
Douglas fir flooring, a built-in Douglas fir table and bench, and Douglas fir ceiling beams provide texture and warmth in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is outfitted with bright white cabinetry and Caesarstone counters. The pendants that suspend above the island are by Schneid Studio and the vintage pendant that hangs above the dining table is by Louis Poulsen
Douglas fir flooring, a built-in Douglas fir table and bench, and Douglas fir ceiling beams provide texture and warmth in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is outfitted with bright white cabinetry and Caesarstone counters. The pendants that suspend above the island are by Schneid Studio and the vintage pendant that hangs above the dining table is by Louis Poulsen
Nestled in the woods two hours east of Minneapolis, Off-Grid Inn, Unit 2, one of a pair of rental cabins designed by Danny Lindstrom and built with his friend and business partner, Duff Davidson, combines simplicity with unexpected, offbeat elements like a neon-yellow handrail, an oversize stairway, and changeable lighting.
Nestled in the woods two hours east of Minneapolis, Off-Grid Inn, Unit 2, one of a pair of rental cabins designed by Danny Lindstrom and built with his friend and business partner, Duff Davidson, combines simplicity with unexpected, offbeat elements like a neon-yellow handrail, an oversize stairway, and changeable lighting.

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