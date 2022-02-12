Prospective buyers who want to tour the interior of the restored Smith Point Lighthouse—and are on board for the $450,000 cash sale—will have to provide financial verification and sign a release.
Set off the coast of Maine, Duck Ledges Island can only be accessed by boat, offering an off-grid experience unlike any other.
As perhaps expected, the 2.5-acre, off-grid island can only be accessed by boat, presenting a unique opportunity to reconnect with the surrounding nature.
The architects maximized the small space in a lower bedroom with a built-in bed with storage underneath. The Oak parquet flooring was chosen to echo the main house finishes.
The architects removed the black built-in cabinet and added a built-in couch against the wall using tile and brick from Rairies Montrieux factory. The cushions were made by upholsterer Martin Pilot in "Tobacco
Before: The architects removed the glass panels and substituted a new railing.
"How I judge a bar, restaurant, or hotel is the bathroom,
A large garage at the rear of the site was redone using the same material palette as the main house. There is a large studio with a bathroom above the garage that can be used as a guest suite.
The frame of an enormous 1950s Christmas bell decoration was transformed into a chandelier. “This project wasn’t about finding off-the-shelf fixtures,” says architect Michael Poris. “It’s about working with the client’s aesthetic.”
The exterior of the home takes inspiration from the old farmhouses and agricultural buildings of the Midwest, but with a more simple, contemporary finish in dark grey.
Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.
Formerly a workshop, the ADU is now a multi-functional space for the family. “In a family of four, it’s nice to have places where people can find a space of their own,” says Campbell.